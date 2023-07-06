ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a Rockford to Chicago passenger rail service will begin operation in 2027.

Pritzker made the announcement Davis Park, 320 S. Wyman Street.

“For the first time since 1981, we’re bringing intercity passenger rail back to Rockford,” the governor said, announcing that Metra will launch the rail service between Rockford and Chicago in 2027.

“The Milwaukee West Line and Union Pacific Rail will extend service beyond Elgin, with stops in Huntley and Belvidere,” Pritzker added.

The current plan is to run two trains, seven days a week, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). The trip to Chicago is expected to take 95 minutes. The location of the station has yet to be determined.

The project is funded through $275 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The governor said the project will create hundreds of construction and engineering jobs. Other project components include improved grade crossings, upgraded bridges, and double-tracking at various locations. Stations also will be built in Huntley and Belvidere.

“There is a transformation happening everywhere [in Rockford] right now, and it’s happening before our eyes,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “Passenger rail service will benefit all Rockford residents, and will allow residents to get to Chicago without [highway traffic] congestion.”

McNamara also highlighted the contributions of Sen. Steve Stadelman (D) in his efforts to get bring passenger rail service to the city.

“This will be a game-changer for Rockford and Belvidere,” said Stadelman. “Restoring passenger rail service to Chicago has been one of my priorities and will spur economic development across northern Illinois. Selection of Metra as the operator is an important step in passenger rail becoming a reality again, making the Rockford region a more attractive place to work and live.”

Since its founding in 1984, Metra has become one of the largest and most comprehensive passenger rail systems in North America. The system includes nearly 500 miles of track with 242 stations on 11 routes.

IDOT said the line will connect Rockford to Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Carbondale, and twenty other communities in between.