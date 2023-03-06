SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s name has been floated as a potential presidential candidate, according to the New York Times.

The paper called Pritzker the Democrats’ “emergency candidate” in an article because he could set up a White House run at a moment’s notice. The article cited his wealth, strong political organization and progressive record.

Pritzker, however, told “Face the Nation” on Sunday that he will not challenge Biden.

“You know, I’m just happy that people think of me in that way,” Pritzker said. “That’s certainly very flattering, but I intend to serve out my term as Governor of Illinois.”

Biden has not officially announced plans for re-election in 2024.