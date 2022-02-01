Pritzker issues disaster declaration, mobilizes National Guard ahead of winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration ahead of a severe winter storm expected to hit the entire state over the coming days.

Pritzker activated 130 members of the National Guard to “ensure all state resources are available to deal with the heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions expected over the coming days.”

“I’m authorizing a disaster proclamation for Winter Storm Landon, effective immediately, to support local government disaster response and recovery operations wherever necessary. I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” said Pritzker. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”

The Illinois National Guard will assist the Illinois State Police to assist stranded drivers across the state.

“The men and women of the ISP stand ready to face the challenges mother nature has in store and, like we always do, will rise to the occasion,” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois National Guard will also be standing with us as a force multiplier. With their assistance, service to the public will be greatly augmented, reducing first responder response times to stranded motorists.”

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Transportation will deploy more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies.