Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after Illinois tornadoes

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Prtizker has issued a disaster proclamation for regions of Illinois impacted by Friday’s six confirmed tornadoes. Six people were killed when a roof collapsed at an Amazon fulfilment center.

In response to the severe weather, the governor activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). Through the SEOC, multiple state agencies are offering assistance on the ground including Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, and Illinois Department of Public Health. The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Edwardsville Community Foundation, and other nonprofits are also providing services to local residents.

“My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” said Pritzker. “Yesterday, I authorized a state disaster proclamation for Madison County, as well as all storm-impacted counties, to facilitate recovery efforts as well as the pursuit of additional federal resources. We are working directly with the White House and FEMA to ensure access to all federal resources for this community. And as local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, we will assist every step of the way.”

Counties included in the disaster declaration include: Bond, Cass, Champaign, Coles, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Kankakee, Lawrence, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell, and Woodford.