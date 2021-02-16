Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after winter storm hits Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Governor JP Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for all of Illinois Tuesday after Monday’s winter storm.

The storm brought several inches of accumulating snow to most of the state and dangerous wind chill temperatures.

The snow storm is also causing flight cancellations and delays at both O’Hare and Midway airports. Check the status of your flight here.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, approximately 7,000 Illinois households were without power.

“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said in the statement. “We are in communication with local governments to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations. We are also working with our federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills.”

Extreme weather has resulted in frozen wells in key natural gas producing states, including Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. The sub-zero temperatures are resulting in increased demand and decreased supply, Pritzker’s office said.

The governor’s office is urging residents to take proper care in winterizing homes, limit travel and conserve energy safely.

Residents throughout the state are encouraged to check on their neighbors, especially elderly neighbors who may need assistance.