Pritzker issues disaster proclamation as 4 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has announced a disaster proclamation with the confirmation of four additional cases of COVID-19 infections, bringing the state total to 11.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon, Pritzker said the disaster proclamation allows local governments to access special funds from the federal government in order to reduce the spread of the disease.

Two cases, a woman in her 50’s and a woman in her 70’s, are family members of an employee of a Chicago high school who was Illinois’ previously announced 6th person to have contracted COVID-19.

The third case is a woman in her 50’s from California who traveled to Illinois.

The fourth case is said to be a woman in her 70’s who returned from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19 exposure.

All four are said to be in “good” condition.

