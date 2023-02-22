ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton stopped by Rockford’s TNT Funnel Cakes on Wednesday.

Stratton posted pictures to her Facebook page, posing for pictures with Pritzker before they enjoyed some sweet treats. She pointed out the banana pudding and strawberry cheesecake funnel cakes as her favorite.

The shop is owned by Ashley and Tony Washington. The visit came on the same day that the restaurant had a front window replaced.

It was broken when the shop was caught in the crossfire of a shooting late last month. No one in TNT was hurt.