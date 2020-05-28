Pritzker lifts all restrictions on Illinois churches after Supreme Court challenge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — Gov. JB Pritzker has lifted all restrictions on churches in the state after challenge by the U.S. Supreme Court, and has issued a set of guidelines instead.

Former Chicago mayoral candidate, community activist and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson sent a letter to Washington, D.C. to enlist the support of President Trump and Attorney General William Barr in the dispute regarding houses of worship.

In the letter, Wilson complained about Mayor Lightfoot and the citations the city issued and disorderly conduct charges filed against the churches.

Wilson said that if places that sell alcohol are allowed to be considered essential services, so should churches.

“The problem with the mayor and also the governor is that they put themselves above the law,” said Wilson. “And I understand this Sunday, they were supposed to give a ticket to the people who come to service. This is not China or the Soviet Union. This is America where we have rights.”

Wilson has offered to pay those fines.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh ordered Pritzker to respond to the churches by 8 p.m. Thursday.

Just hours before, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a set of guidelines for churches, none of which are mandatory.

The guidelines encourage churches to avoid in-person activity and continue to hold remote services, or allow congregants to meet outdoors.

