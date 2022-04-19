CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The day after a federal judge in Florida struck down a federal mask mandate for public transportation, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced he will revise the state’s executive order to lift mask requirements.

Masks will no longer be required on public transit or at airports.

Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Pritzker. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”