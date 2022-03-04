CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday made another revision to his COVID-19 Executive Order, lifting the school quarantine mandate and shifting health care authority back to local schools.

Pritzker’s prior order required that students, teachers, and staff stay home when they have a confirmed case of COVID-19, and both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health continue to recommend that guidance.

The Governor’s Office continues to recommend anyone infected and their close contacts should stay home, rather than potentially spread the virus.

“As we move forward in our fight against COVID-19, schools should continue to look to their local health departments, IDPH and the CDC for guidance in dealing with this virus as they do for all communicable diseases,” said Pritzker. “By getting vaccinated and staying home when sick or when deemed necessary by local health departments, school communities can help ensure their classrooms are a safe place for all.”

“We are at a stage in this pandemic where we have more tools than ever before to help prevent severe illness due to COVID-19, including safe and effective vaccines and new treatments,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With almost half of the entire Illinois population not only vaccinated, but boosted and up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, as well as high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, the risk of outbreaks causing severe illness is reduced. In-person learning is important for the social, emotional, and mental health of students, and schools should continue to work with their local health departments to assess risks and implement mitigations as needed to protect their students and staff.”