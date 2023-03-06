SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been named as a potential “break glass in case of emergency” presidential candidate, according to The New York Times.

In an article, the paper said Pritzker could set up a White House run at a moment’s notice, citing the billionaire governor’s wealth, strong political machine, and left-wing political record.

But, in an interview with Face the Nation on Sunday, Pritzker said he would not challenge President Joe Biden.

“You know, I’m just happy that people think of me in that way. That’s certainly very flattering, but I intend to serve out my term as Governor of Illinois,” he said.

Biden has not officially announced plans for re-election in 2024.

The Times article credited Pritzker for turning Illinois’ center-left politics into “an island of prairie progressivism,” citing the state’s $15 minimum wage law, legalized marijuana, access to abortion and gender-affirming healthcare, and measures to end cash bail and ban semi-automatic weapons.

If Pritzker should run, “He will fail running for president as an out-of-touch billionaire who made Illinois less affordable and less safe,” State Rep. Mary Miller told the Times.