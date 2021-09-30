Pritzker: No taxpayer money for Bears’ move to Arlington Heights

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears won’t receive any state money to move out of Soldier Field and into the suburbs, Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday.

The governor said whether the Bears stay or go, it’s up to Chicago and team leaders.

Pushback on state funding for the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights has been heard from several state lawmakers, two of whom filed “protective legislation” to ensure taxpayers would not be responsible for the construction of a new stadium.

Pritzker said fiscal responsibility is his main priority.

“As you know, its very important for us to focus on our fiscal situation in the state, making sure we’re building up our infrastructure of the state and that we’re balancing our budget,” he said.

Lawmakers say taxpayers remain on the hook for about $400 million for renovations done to Soldier Field.