SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — After an Illinois court rejected Gov. JB Pritzker’s appeal to reinstate a mask mandate for schools, the governor is seeking to have the case reviewed by the state Supreme Court.

“The Governor is disappointed in the appellate court’s decision… The administration is working with the Attorney General to request an expedited review of this decision from the Supreme Court,” Pritzker’s office said Friday.

“The Governor urges everyone to continue following the doctors’ advice to wear masks so students can remain safely learning in classrooms, and is encouraged that the court made it clear that school districts can continue to keep their own mitigations in place.”

A Sangamon court issued a temporary restraining order of the school mask mandate last week. Pritzker sought an appeal, which was rejected Thursday.