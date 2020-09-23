Pritzker on Breonna Taylor decision: ‘This is a gross miscarriage of justice’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker weighed in on a grand jury’s decision not hold three officers accountable for the killing of Breonna Taylor by saying, “This is a gross miscarriage of justice.”

Pritzker spoke at a press conference in Chicago with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Wednesday afternoon.

A Kentucky grand jury indicted one Louisville police officer on charges of Wanton Endangerment in the shooting death of Taylor.

Taylor, a former emergency medical worker in Kentucky, was shot multiple times March 13 by Louisville officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside the home.

According to the grand jury’s findings, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said officers knocked and announced their presence at the apartment. When they received no response, they breached through the door.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told investigators he thought someone was breaking into the house and opened fire, Cameron explained.

Officer Joseph Mattingly was injured in the shooting, and the three officers then returned fire into the apartment, killing Taylor, Cameron said.

The officers were justified in their use of deadly force, according to the Attorney General.

Former Officer Brett Hankison was indicted on 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree for firing shots which passed into a neighboring apartment.

Pritzker on Tuesday put the state’s national guard in a “state of readiness” ahead of Kentucky’s attorney general’s announcement, in anticipation of possible Chicago rioting in the wake of the grand jury’s decision.

Pritzker’s office said in a statement that the national guard would fall under the direction of the state police if necessary. The national guard was activated earlier this year during civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.

