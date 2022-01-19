Pritzker orders flags lowered to half-mast in remembrance of murdered social worker

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – AUGUST 08: An American flag flies at half staff in front of a Realtors office to honor the fallen Navy SEALs who were based and trained close by at the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, on August 8, 2011 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A U.S. military Chinook helicopter was shot down […]

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday ordered all U.S. and Illinois flags to be lowered to half-mast in remembrance of Deirdre Silas, a DCFS worker who was stabbed to death during a home visit earlier this month.

The order goes into effect at sunrise on Thursday, January 20th until sunset on Saturday, January 22nd.

Silas, 36, was stabbed to death while performing a child welfare check in Thayer, Illinois.

Six children, ages 1 to 7 years old, were present in the home in the 300 block of West Elm Street in Thayer, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

Police officers from Pawnee, Divernon, Auburn, and deputies from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene and had to force their way inside the home where they found the victim’s body, but no sign of the suspect.

Later that night, Decatur police took 32-year-old Benjamin Reed into custody in connection with the stabbing. Officers located him at a hospital in Decatur where he was seeking medical treatment for a minor wound.