Pritzker orders Illinois residents to wear face masks in public

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker ordered Illinoisans to stay-at-home for another month, and is now requiring people to wear face masks when in public.

Nearly 1,700 people have now died from COVID-19 in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 123 deaths on Thursday.

Pritzker said he came to a decision to extend the stay-at-home order after reviewing modeling data from researchers across the state.

Researchers say that without the stay-at-home order, a second wave of infections could overwhelm Illinois’ hospitals.

Some changes to the original order, which was expected to lapse on April 30th, have been made. The new order, which expires May 30th, will now require residents to wear face masks whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.

At his Thursday press briefing, Prtizker said he understands the frustration his decision will bring.

“I know how badly we all want our normal lives back,” the governor said. “Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would. But, this is the part where we have to dig in and we have to understand that the sacrifices we’ve made as a state, to avoid a worst-case scenario, are working and we need to keep going a little while longer, to finish the job.”

Some businesses will be allowed to reopen, with some changes.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

