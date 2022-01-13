Pritzker, other hopefuls seeking election, begin petitioning for office

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Candidates who want to be on the ballot in the Illinois Primary began petitioning for office on Thursday, including Gov. JB Pritzker, who’s running for re-election.

Pritzker, along with Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton, kicked off their efforts in Chicago at the Red Line’s 95th Dan Ryan station, joined by activists, local union members, and petitioners who helped gather signatures.

Pritkzer and Stratton urged voters to re-elect Democrats statewide, so they can continue their current agenda.

“We raised the minimum wage from $8.25 to $15. People are earning more in this state because of Democrats. We’ve expanded healthcare in this state. Hundreds of thousands more people get healthcare because Democrats took office,” Pritzker said.

The governor also touted his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Illinois is one of the “safest places to be.”

The state’s primary election will be held on June 28th.