ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker got in on the fun Thursday after a social media image circulated online, purporting to show Rockford but actually showing a town perched on the seaside of a mountain.

The image, posted by the X account Midwest vs. Everybody, showing the town of Amalfi in Italy — a village built upon the slope of a mountain along the ocean’s edge — but bearing the caption “Rockford, IL.”

Social media users were quick to ridicule the posting, including Pritzker, who replied saying, “The Rock River is gorgeous this time of year. Illinois really is in the #MiddleofEverything,” using the state’s tourism slogan.

Rockford, for those not in the know, is not perched on the side of a mountain.

It is, however, located along the banks of the mighty Rock River.