Pritzker promises new state budget will save taxpayers millions of dollars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his newest budget will save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

Pritzker says the 2021 budget will save more than $225 million, with a total of $750 million over the next three years.

State agency leaders recommended areas where the state could cut spending.

The Governor says inefficiencies were rooted out and residents shouldn’t notice a difference in services.

“I believe strongly that effective government demands efficient government,” Pritzker said. “It’s been a point of pride for my administration to act as wise fiscal stewards of Illinois limited state resources, maximizing operational resources and saving hundreds of millions of tax payer dollars.”

Pritzker will deliver his budget address on Wednesday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

