Pritzker proposes freeze on grocery, gas taxes, plus property tax rebate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Seeking reelection for another term, Gov. JB Pritzker outlined a plan Friday to introduce a one-year suspension on the grocery tax, a temporary freeze on the gas tax, and a property tax rebate of up to $300.

The proposals are part of Pritzker’s annual Illinois budget. The governor said the state “has the money and is obligated to help.”

At a Jewel-Osco store in Chicago this afternoon, Pritzker said, “Whatever we can do to bring down the cost for working families, we ought to try to do. The only reason we’re able to do that, by the way, is because we’ve been fiscally responsible. We’ve balanced the budget and we have a surplus. What are we doing with that surplus? Well, a billion dollars of it is going back into the pockets of people across Illinois.”

Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) says the proposed tax breaks are only a temporary fix for a larger problem, and says he is pushing Pritzker to create permanent relief.