SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pushed back against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

DeSantis spoke to a crowd of law enforcement officers in Elmhurst Monday night. He attacked Pritzker on several different issues, including public safety, while he was there.

He said that the SAFE-T Act and other policies represent the “wokeification” of public safety.

Pritzker turned his attention to DeSantis’ education policy when asked about the speech.

“What he’s done in Florida is to try to have the government intervene, to a large degree, in the quality of the education or the type of education that people are getting, and that will lower it,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker joined a coalition of Democratic governors on Tuesday who are dedicated to protecting abortion protection rights in Illinois. Florida is one of the states that have an abortion ban after 15 weeks.