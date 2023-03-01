CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago is going to have a new mayor.

Voters sent Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson to a runoff Tuesday night. Incumbent Lori Lightfoot, who only served one term, conceded. She had sometimes strenuous relationships with top state officials during that time.

Governor JB Pritzker said Wednesday that it is important for both of the candidates share their positions clearly.

“The Governor and the Mayor of the City of Chicago have to be able to work together. We saw four years, I think, under Rahm Emanuel and Bruce Rauner, where they didn’t, and that wasn’t good for the state or the City of Chicago,” Pritzker said. “And, so, I think I keep that in mind every day when I think about what I say, what I do, who I endorse. You know, how is that relationship affected by the things I do, and I hope they’ll keep that in mind as well.”

Vallas received the most votes, but he did not get enough to cross the 50% threshold.

The run-off is slated for April 4.