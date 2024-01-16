CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — In an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Democrat-run cities are unfairly being targeted by migrant drop-offs from the southern border.

“Here in Illinois, it’s -29° outside with the windchill. We have migrants that arrive from Texas virtually every day, hundreds, and we don’t have places to put them. We don’t have enough shelter space here,” he said.

Frustrated with the federal response to a flood of migrants circumventing U.S. ports of entry at the southern border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began “Operation Lone Star” to Democrat-run cities in the country’s interior which declared themselves “sanctuary cities” in response to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to build a wall with Mexico.

“Sanctuary cities” have pledged not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“There are plenty of other cities where, you know, if he’s going to send people, they could be sent, but no. He’s choosing only Democratic states, Democratic cities, and when we’ve asked him to stop sending people because of the weather, because of the dangerous nature of this winter storm that we’re experiencing now, he’s refused to stop sending them,” Pritzker said. “So he does not care about people. He doesn’t care about the migrants. He doesn’t care about the fact that they’re going to suffer if they’re sent to, certainly, the Upper Midwest as he is doing now.”

Last year, Abbott sent a letter to America’s governors, requesting support and personnel to address the border crisis.

“In the federal government’s absence, we, as Governors, must band together to combat President Biden’s ongoing border crisis and ensure the safety and security that all Americans deserve,” Abbott wrote.

Texas said in August that 14 governors of Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming had offered support.

Pritzker has said Illinois needs federal help to care for the growing migrant population in Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has called the situation “unsustainable.”

So far, Illinois has allocated $160 million of taxpayer funds for non-citizen programs, with Pritzker asking state legislators to “backfill” the amount.

Texas says it has spent more than $4.5 billion on the migrant crisis since 2021.

“We need the Congress to act. There is discussion right now about comprehensive immigration reform, about border security, and this can be handled right now. They could vote on this and make sure that we’re actually dealing with it,” Pritzker said Sunday. “But, you know, Democrats have been at the table for decades now, wanting immigration reform. Republicans refused. So, finally, they’re at least in discussion. My hope is that they’ll get something done. But not enough has been done, there’s no doubt about that. And I think that the president needs to do more. The Congress needs to do more.”

A bill from the Democrat majority Senate in the form of an immigration deal with also cuts back on aid to Ukraine and Israel, is said to have little chance of passing the Republican House. The Senate version seeks to restrict Republican proposals on asylum laws, parole policies, and the authority the White House has to expel migrants or shut down the border when migration spikes, according to CNN.

The House version of the immigration bill would require the Department of Homeland Security to renew construction on the Mexcian border wall, bolster punishment for migrants who overstay their visas, raise the bar on who is eligible for asylum, and give DHS more authority to turn away migrants at the border.

“We will accept nothing less than securing the border,” Rep. Mark Alford (R-Missouri) said.