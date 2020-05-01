Pritzker says he may lift stay-at-home restrictions on some Illinois communities before May 30th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. Prtizker opened the possibility that some communities may be allowed to open sooner than May 30th, if they see a consistent drop in new COVID-19 infections.

At his daily briefing on Friday, Pritzker said his administration is factoring in the region’s number of new cases, and how many hospital beds and ICU beds each region has free in the event of a surge.

“If we see 14 days on a downslide, then absolutely” he would consider lifting the stay-at-home order prior to the end of the month, which is the current anticipated end of the extended order, the Governor said.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,137 new cases, the highest reported so far. 105 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

