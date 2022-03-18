SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among the states considering lowering the State Gas Tax. Right now, drivers in the Land of Lincoln pay about 39 cents on a gallon after the tax doubled in 2019.

Earlier Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker signaled that he’s willing to make a change.

“We are looking at ways we can reduce the gas tax across the State of Illinois, because we recognize, even since I introduced my budget, that war has broken out and the result of that war is that oil prices have gone through the roof,” he said.

Illinois has the second-highest gas tax in the nation, behind California.