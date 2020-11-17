Pritzker says his family came under attack for bogus social media post; will celebrate Thanksgiving apart

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker reacted angrily to a social media attack on his family Tuesday, and said he will be celebrating Thanksgiving apart from them after a “bounty” was offered to harass them during the holiday.

Pritzker said a photo was shared on social media which purported to show his daughter dining without a mask.

“My office put out a statement making clear this wasn’t my daughter. But that didn’t stop Republican-elected officials, a network of propaganda publications in the state, and some radio shock jocks from telling people that picture was of my daughter despite knowing this was a lie,” Pritzker said.

The governor said attorney Thomas DeVore put out a bounty for people to harass his family on Thanksgiving.

DeVore posted on his Facebook page offering $1000 to any journalist that provides a photo of Pritzker’s family celebrating Thanksgiving, violating his own lockdown order.

Pritzker said he gets threats streamed into his office on a daily basis. “I’m an adult….But my kids? My kids are off-limits,” he said.

The governor said he would be celebrating the holiday in Chicago with his son, and his wife and daughter would remain in Florida.

Pritzker announced the entire state would be moving back to Tier 3 mitigations beginning Friday, which would close indoor dining statewide and place additional restrictions on retail shops, manufacturing, salons, and more.

