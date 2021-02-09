Pritzker says if you went to a Super Bowl party, ‘please get tested’

(WTVO) — Governor J.B. Pritzker took to Twitter on Tuesday to remind people to get tested for COVID-19, especially if they gathered with people outside of their household for Sunday’s big game.

If you gathered with anyone outside of your household for the Super Bowl, please get tested. It's how we identify new cases and help prevent community spread. Get a free test at your closest testing site: https://t.co/3AhOR9e8ok https://t.co/nbbiALFhAW — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 9, 2021

On Tuesday, IDPH reported 2,082 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, shared advice for those who were planning to throw large gatherings on Sunday.

“Enjoy the game, watch the game, but do it with immediate members of your family, people in your household. As much fun as it is to have a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that,” Fauci said.