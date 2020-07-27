Pritzker says Illinois won’t return to normal until sometime in 2021

QUINCY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he doesn’t expect Illinois to return to a sense of normality until next year.

Speaking at an event in Quincy on Monday, Pritzker said “We don’t have to do this forever. We’re not there yet. And frankly, we’re not going to be there until 2021, in my humble opinion.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Governor went on to say, “I’m not a doctor, but that’s what my observation is, that we’re not going to be able to take off the mask and go about everything we were doing seven, eight months ago for a few more months, maybe six-plus months.”

“Things are not moving in the right direction,” Pritzker said. “We have to make sure that people get the message that … you’re 80% less likely to get COVID-19.”

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the sixth straight day of more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases. The IDPH announced 1,276 new cases today, and 18 deaths.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

