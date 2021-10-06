Pritzker says manufacturing jobs are critical to Illinois’ economy

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor J.B. Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) along community and industry leaders Wednesday to celebrate a facility expansion by the Chicago Magnesium Casting Company (CMCC).

The CMCC says they will be expanding within the Dixmoor facility by investing in new, state of the art equipment and creating an additional 40 jobs for the community.

Officials celebrated the 40th new manufacturing expansion this year and Governor Pritzker proclaimed October Manufacturing Month in Illinois.

“Today’s announcement follows a series of actions my administration has taken to attract more investment and growth in our manufacturing sector. Already, manufacturing is a leading driver in Illinois’ economy, with more than $100 billion of annual economic output, and over 18,000 manufacturing companies calling the Land of Lincoln home,” Pritzker said.

Part of CMCC’s agreement with the state will make an initial investment of $1.125 million to remove 10,000 square feet of old equipment to create room for their expanded product line, upgraded technology, new equipment, construction costs, and create a minimum of 40 full-time jobs.

“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois is making investments today to prepare our residents and companies for continued growth in the advanced manufacturing sector and the related job opportunities in the years ahead, said Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of DCEO.

