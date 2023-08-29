LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Speaking with reporters on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he does not expect additional mandates for employees to be vaccinated with the new COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois is at a low transmission state for the virus, with a new BA.2.86 spreading in the U.S. The EG.5 variate is still estimated to be the dominant strain circulating in the country.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden said he had approved a proposal that would allow Congress to give more funding to a new vaccine.

“Tentatively it is recommended that it will likely be recommended that everybody get it no matter what they got before,” Biden said, according to The Center Square.

In 2021, Biden had mandated that businesses over a certain size require their employees to be vaccinated. The Supreme Court blocked the mandate, but allowed it to stand for health care workers.

Pritzker mandated vaccinations for school workers, college students, and state employees during the pandemic.

On Monday, Pritzker denied rumors that he was considering a similar mandate.

“The Facebook fakery about some kind of coming mandate, nobody has even talked about that. That’s not a real thing,” Pritzker said. “But what is a real thing is people need to take care of themselves and particularly those that are most vulnerable.”

“Now you’ll be able to do it all in one shot, as I understand, there’ll be a combination of the COVID vaccine and the flu shot for people who want to do that,” Pritzker continued.

He added that there is no discussion among government officials of bringing back mask mandates or school closures.