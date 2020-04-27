Pritzker says schools should be prepared for distance learning in the Fall

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At his press briefing on Sunday, Illinois Gov. JB Prtizker said schools should prepare to offer remote learning in the Fall, in the event that schools remain closed due to coronavirus.

“I would prepare for both (remote and regular classes) because it is still unclear what things will look like,” Pritzker said. “I would encourage administrators and teachers to work very hard on making sure that’s available just in case.”

The Governor said schools should develop e-learning plans even in the absence of a pandemic.

“What we’ve learned in that short period of time is that many, many schools are not ready for e-learning but should be,” Pritkzer said. “I think that in the future we’ll be using e-learning more and more, even in the absence of a pandemic, along with in-person learning.”

Illinois is currently on a stay-at-home order until May 30th. Pritzker has already ordered schools to remain closed through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

