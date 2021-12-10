Pritzker says State will provide COVID-19 staffing to Winnebago County after disaster declared

BATAVIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was asked about the COVID-19 disaster declaration for Winnebago County on Friday, and said the State is in contact with the County to help with staffing shortages and provide emergency assistance.

Pritzker was also asked about the possibility of imposing new statewide mandates, saying that, for now, most COVID-19 restrictions will be determined by local governments.

“We’re looking at everything that has been done over the last 2 years always but what we’re really focused on is making sure people are following the masking requirements indoors and making sure were providing vaccines everywhere in the state, get vaccinated and get your booster.”

Illinois has seen more than 49,000 new infections over the past week, with 266 new deaths.

In Winnebago County, the 7 day rolling testing positivity rate is over 10%.