Pritzker says stay-at-home order will be extended, has not determined how long yet

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the stay-at-home order will be extended, but he is watching numbers of coronavirus infections before making a determination of how long.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she expects Gov. JB Pritzker to extend the stay-at-home order into June.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Lightfoot said April 30th is “no longer a viable date” to lift the order, saying, “We are not even close to being out of the woods.”

Lightfoot said she thought June 30th was “an outside marker.”

Officials are watching for a “sustained” drop in new cases of COVID-19, as well as enough hospital capacity to handle a second wave of patients, and the ability to perform contact tracing on those who have come in contact with someone infected.

On Wednesday, several Chicago suburbs announced they would be cancelling Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations this year.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the state wouldn’t hit its highest level of COVID-19 cases until mid-May, weeks after originally projected.

Pritzker wouldn’t discuss the data he’s using in adjusting the projected peak date, which had been predicted for the latter part of this month. But he said people are abiding by social-distancing rules, slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will be making some changes to the stay-at-home order as it is, but it is true that it is working, so to … remove it entirely is to simply open everything back up to infection,” Pritzker said.

He also said he has yet to look at Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara’s proposal on opening small businesses in the city.

