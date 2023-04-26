SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker celebrated the strength of Illinois’ economy at the Illinois Manufacturing Association’s “Business Day.”

Pritzker said that business are coming to Illinois for skilled labor. He also highlighted the state’s balanced budget.

He credited cutting expenditures during the pandemic on items that did not affect peoples’ health while also bringing in revenue.

“Just a few months ago, Illinois’ economy passed $1 trillion in GDP. We’re the fifth state in the nation to reach that milestone, and it’s a big deal,” Pritzker said. “We’re now second in the nation for new corporate investment, per capita.”

Pritzker added that the state is now approaching structural balance, which has paid off in eight upgraded credit ratings.