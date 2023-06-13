EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker quoted a popular sitcom during his commencement speech at Northwestern University.

The law school graduate weaved in advice from characters from “The Office” throughout his 20-minute address.

“Quotes from ‘The Office’ stand on their own in their uncommon wisdom and depth. I’ll offer you the first one now. ‘PowerPoints are the peacocks of the business world, all show, no meat.’ Dwight Schrute,” Pritzker said.

And in a twist, Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott in the show, was actually in the audience.

The governor’s office said that Pritzker did not know that Carell was there for his daughter’s graduation. The pair talked after the commencement, with Carell telling Pritzker that he liked the speech.