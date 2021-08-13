Pritzker signs bill requiring free tampons in boys and girls bathrooms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Friday to make feminine hygiene products available for free in boys and girls’ bathrooms from grades 4-12.

House Bill 156 was passed Thursday morning and was sponsored by Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora).

“This is really important for young menstruaters,” said Rep. Hernandez.

Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) spoke out in opposition to the bill, saying “why do you feel it is appropriate to put menstrual products in male bathrooms for children?”

Chesney continued, “I would appreciate if the sponsor would stay the hell out of my bathrooms and I promise her I will stay out of hers.”

Hernandez argued that a male friend could grab one for a female friend in the case of an emergency.

Rep. Kathleen Willis (D-Chicago) said they could also be used by transgender students.

“There are only two genders. To put female products in a male bathroom is not only confusing to a sixth-grader but completely inapplicable. So as a male who did go to a public high school, as a male who went to bathrooms from sixth grade to 12th grade, I can promise you not one of my male friends ever needed these,” Chesney said.

Earlier this month, Pritzker signed legislation making free tampons available in all bathrooms on college campuses, and at homeless shelters.