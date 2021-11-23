Pritzker signs Democrat-drafted Congressional maps into law

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago. Not everyone’s happy with Gov. Pritzker’s budget proposal. But the “pain,” the deep cuts and the across-the-board tax increases which the Democrat predicted would follow last fall’s amendment to generate more income tax revenue, which voters defeated, hasn’t materialized. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed new congressional district maps, drawn up by Illinois’ Democrats, into law.

“These maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will ensure all communities are equitably represented in our congressional delegation,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Black and Hispanic advocacy groups pressured Democrats to make sure minority voting blocks were kept intact in the new maps.

The map reduces Illinois’ 18 congressional districts to 17, following data from the 2020 Census.

Illinois is losing one seat in Congress, meaning one Republican seat would be eliminated.

“These maps are clearly gerrymandered. It is apparent that these maps are more about safeguarding Democratic power, not about what’s best for local residents,” said Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley).