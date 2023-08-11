SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law that will allow convicted felons to work in Illinois casinos, in non-gaming positions.

Senate Bill 1462 passed the General Assembly in May with the support of labor unions and the Illinois Gaming Board.

The law removes an automatic disqualification for people with felony convictions to be eligible to apply for an occupational license from the Gaming Board. They could then gain employment in restaurants, maintenance, and housekeeping.

The gaming board would also review the types of convictions, the number and severity of the charges, and the time since conviction.

“Here in the Land of Lincoln, we believe that people deserve second chances—and that includes the formerly incarcerated and those who have been convicted of a felony,” said Pritzker. “As we transform our justice system away from incarceration and towards rehabilitation, we are creating opportunities for Illinoisans who’ve made mistakes to secure gainful employment and build better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities.”