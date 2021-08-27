Pritzker signs law banning puppy mills in Illinois

FILE – In this June 19, 2019 file photo, a dog taken from a property in Klingerstown, Pa., looks out from its cage during an animal cruelty investigation. Congress has passed a bill making certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed a law banning “puppy mills,” requiring retail stores to buy pet inventory from rescues and shelters. Locally, businesses like Petland and Furry Babies could be affected.

House Bill 1711 amends the Animal Welfare Act and “Provides that a pet shop operator may offer for sale a dog or cat only if the dog or cat is obtained from an animal control facility or animal shelter.”

89th District Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) wrote the bill after his wife bought a dog from a retailer and it quickly went blind.

“One of the best ways to stop the prevalence of these puppy mills is to significantly reduce the demand by ending transfer of pets through retail sales outlets,” said Chesney. “These puppy mill advocates know this is their market and that is why they protested my efforts to infringe upon this inhumane treatment of dogs and cats.”