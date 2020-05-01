Pritzker soon to commemorated with his own bobblehead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – You know you’ve reached a certain amount of fame (or notoriety) when you have your own bobblehead doll.

Soon Gov. JB Pritzker can add that honor to his list of accomplishments.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling a Pritzker bobblehead.

The bobblehead is available now for presale with a July delivery.

The cost? $25 with $5 of every sale donated to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $185,000 through the sale of bobbleheads of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Brix and other governors.

The bobblehead of Governor Whitmer joins bobbleheads of California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

