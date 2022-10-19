(WTVO) — Tuesday night’s Illinois governor debate covered many topics including crime, abortion and education. Both candidates were also asked about the SAFE-T Act, the major criminal justice reform bill which will eliminate cash bail across the state.

Governor JB Pritzker supports the bill, but said that changes need to be made to it. Lawmakers said that negotiations about changes to the act are going well.

The main focus of the negotiations has been around eliminating cash bail and how the pretrial release aspect would be implemented in different in different counties throughout the state.

Pritzker said during the debate that he wants to see amendments to the bill.

“We ought to amend it appropriately and make sure that we’re ending cash bail, while keeping murderers, rapists and domestic abusers in jail,” Pritzker said.

Lawmakers will continue to work with state’s attorneys from across the state to change the act.