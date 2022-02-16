SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — “The pandemic is not over,” Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday, saying Illinois students should still wear masks in school despite a downstate judge issuing a temporary restraining order for his school masking mandate.

Pritzker spoke at an event at the Lincoln Land Community College where he was scheduled to discuss the Illinois Pipeline for the Advancement of Health Care Workers (PATH Program).

A Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a bipartisan legislative oversight committee, objected to the emergency rule filed Monday night by the Illinois Department of Public Health, which would have forced schools to enforce mask while the legal standing of Pritzker’s Executive Order is under appeal in appellate court.

On Friday, February 4th, a judge in Sangamon County on Friday ruled against Governor JB Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools.

The judge’s ruling was in response to lawsuits from parents and teachers from over 150 school districts.

Governor Pritzker has vowed to appeal, but many school districts aren’t waiting on the legalities, with many switching to a “mask optional” approach.