Pritzker tested for possible COVID-19 exposure

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is awaiting test results from a possible exposure to someone with COVID-19.
According to the Governor’s Office, the meeting with the COVID-19 positive individual took place on Monday in a large conference room. Pritzker was notified of the possible exposure on Friday afternoon.
Officials say the test results will be made public when they become available.
Pritzker is currently self isolating pending the results.
