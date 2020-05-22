Pritzker threatens local police who don’t enforce executive order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is threatening to withhold federal funds from local law enforcement if they refuse to enforce his executive order.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) sent a letter to local police officials on May 20th, warning them that federal funding could be withheld from their department. The letter said, “Failure to execute or enforce the [executive order] could be considered noncompliance with the [Public Assistance Program Grant] Agreement condition to comply with all applicable state laws, regulations and policies thus placing the applicant’s funding in jeopardy.”

Things are moving at a dizzying pace in Springfield. Now, a new threat from @GovPritzker administration to local law enforcement: IEMA memo tells local law enforcement their federal funds are at risk if they refuse to enforce his executive order. pic.twitter.com/Yc4FOK9KWx — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) May 20, 2020

Law enforcement across the state, including the Illinois State Police, Winnebago County Sheriff, and Ogle County Sheriff, have said they will not punish business owners for re-opening ahead of the Governor’s Phase 3 plan.

“To threaten any law enforcement agency that they’re not going to give us funding, that’s bully tactics. And I’m not going to be bullied,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle added, “It is outrageous that the Governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters.”

Last Friday, Pritzker issued an emergency rule which would have fined businesses up to $2,500 for non-compliance. But, after public backlash, he withdrew the rule this week.

