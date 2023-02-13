SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is preparing to give his budget address this week, the first of his second term.

Pritzker has hinted that he will be focusing heavily on education in his second term, but some top Democrats are even advising against increasing spending this year.

They are worried about potential economic problems in the near future.

“What we don’t want to see is, you know, frivolous spending, right,” said Comptroller Susana Mendoza. “We don’t want to see spending for new programs that might not be proven or tested programs that end up being added to the budget year to year.”

Republicans now have a few asks of their own for this speech. They will begin a push for utility bill relief being a part of this year’s budget on Tuesday.