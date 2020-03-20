Pritzker to issue ‘shelter-in-place’ order for Illinois, Chicago Tribune reports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a “shelter-in-place” order for the entire state starting Saturday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The drastic action would restrict residents to stay in their home to slow the spread of coronavirus infections.

The Governor is expected to announce the lockdown at 3 p.m. on Friday during his daily briefing.

Under the directive, residents would still be allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and to take walks outside.

Roads will remain open to travel as well, the Tribune reported.

California issued a shelter-in-place directive on Thursday night, and the Chicago suburb of Oak Park was under a shelter-in-place order as of Friday morning.

