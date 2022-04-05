SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill Tuesday which would give paid sick leave to school employees who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated employees who have already used their allotted sick time would not be eligible for paid leave, under the new rule.

Gov. JB Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, and the Illinois Federation of Teachers announced the plan to promote vaccinations in January.

“Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of COVID-19, and those who take the steps to be fully vaccinated against this virus are doing their part to keep everyone safe,” Pritzker said. “They deserve to be able to take the time they need to respond to the ongoing devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on them and their families. This collaborative initiative will provide paid administrative leave for education employees who, despite doing all they can to keep themselves and their communities safe, continue to have their lives and livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19.”

This joint initiative provides the following protections for educators, school employees, and their families: