A strong Arctic cold front is currently moving through northwest Illinois as of 5:30pm and will clear most of the Stateline by 8pm. Behind the front temperatures have quickly fallen into the low 20s. Northwest winds have also increased with the arrival of the cold air, gusting to near 40 mph from Galena down to Sterling.

Temperatures will continue to drop as the cold front moves from west to east. The snow from earlier Thursday was more wet and heavy, due to temperatures in the low to mid 30s. But the incoming snow behind the cold front is a lot lighter. This will cause the snow to easily blow around as it falls through the sky, as well as while it is on the ground.