SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker visited Illinois State University on Tuesday to discuss his budget proposal, which aims to support higher education and help Illinois’ next generation.

The proposal offers a $122 million increase in the state’s Monetary Assistance Program, or “MAP” grant. Nearly $60 million would be used to increase scholarships for minority teaching candidates.

Students said that it is funding that makes an impact in their lives.

“I know without the MAP Grant I wouldn’t be here, standing here attending ISU, and not only is it beneficial for me, but also, has helped out my parents,” said freshman Delia Hernandez. “I know through the pandemic has been tough to get money, but having the MAP Grant has been a stress reliver to know that we wouldn’t be struggling.”

The budget also includes $230 million to help rescue the state’s prepaid college tuition program, “College Illinois!” It encourages families to prepay their young childrens’ education.