SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed two measures on Monday to secure LGBTQ+ rights in the state.

The first law acted to update language used in existing laws about foster care to make it more gender inclusive. It will take effect on August 8.

The other law will make it easier for LGBTQ+ couples to get married. It will be effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

These laws have been signed within days of the “Human Rights Campaign” declaring a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.